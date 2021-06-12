Mr. Green the janitor

Let’s call him Mr. Green, in the interest of modesty. He is a modest person.
You’ve seen him. He works in the building. Communicating with him can be rather challenging, because he has a little bit of a speech impediment, as well as a New Orleans accent that’s thicker than Louisiana gumbo.
Many passers-by resist engaging in conversation with Mr. Green, the same as they do with the Hispanic ladies who do similar jobs in the building, because they assume — absolutely wrongly — that the women are not fluent in English; that prejudice (literally, pre-judging) betrays a culpable ignoring of the fact that acquiring more language skills enhances one’s mental and spiritual acuity.
Mr. Green is the building’s custodian. He sweeps and mops the floors all day in the bustling halls, buffing and vacuuming in between. The place fills up with students at regular intervals, coming and going as they pursue the education that we all hope will lead them to a fulfilling life. And then Mr. Green tidies up the classrooms, gathering the water bottles, snack wrappers, and scraps of paper that the young people leave in their wake.
Mr. Green is a jovial man who never fails to give anyone a word of encouragement. He tells the students to pay good attention to their studies and take pride in their work. Some of them can listen in spite of those tiny earphones they use to ignore most adults; if they can hear him, they get a boost of self esteem and hopeful attitude for the future.
The teachers try to brush him off as politely and quickly as they can. Their heads are already full of proud, important thoughts — not much room left for the human condition. But he is both persistent and unfailingly cheerful; he listens to whatever they care to say, sometimes repeating it to himself as he turns it over in his mind, savoring the scraps of wisdom like they were delectable morsels of intellectual nourishment. He responds appreciatively, marveling at the constructive and creative grace filling the air.
Mr. Green is humble as can be, but he is wise and curious, and he knows that what is going on around him is education, improving minds and lives, and it is to him wonderful and lovely, almost sacred. He is grateful to be there in the midst of the cavernous greatness, to be part of it, and he yearns to contribute to it in some way. He may self-effacingly think that his contribution is minimal, but it is not: the gentle and generous encouragement that he adds to the campus atmosphere make it all the more glorious.
—
Bruce Chabot is a quasi- retired clergyman who lives in Huntsville. As an English teacher and a big fan of grammar and punctuation, he is on a quest to save the world, one coordinating conjunction at a time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.