There are many ways to take a superhero story beyond the mega-blockbusters we’ve come to expect several times a year over the course of the last decade. “Samaritan,” the new film from “Overlord” director Julius Avery, is hoping that its own alternative approach will catch some eyes, and star Sylvester Stallone is hoping that he can use some of that superhero media fuel to pump up a project that allows him to do something a little different with his latter-day action movie career.
Stallone’s presence as both star and producer of the new film is reason enough for many viewers (myself included) to sit up and take notice, particularly as “Samaritan” seems to cast him as yet another aging fighter gearing up for one more bout. It’s a role Stallone wears well even in its worst incarnations, and simply watching him square his shoulders up for his own kind of superhero story is, at the very least, interesting.
Sadly, “interesting” is about the only thing “Samaritan” turns out to be. Though not without its clever moments and flourishes of something bigger, it’s a film that feels like a series of half-measures, never quiet going far enough in any direction to really set itself apart from the superhero movie pack.
Though Stallone is the movie star here, much of the narrative focus of “Samaritan” is on Sam (Javon Walton), a poor kid who’s obsessed with the story of the title superhero, who disappeared 25 years earlier after a fight with his arch-rival, a villain known as Nemesis. The story goes that Samaritan and Nemesis fought an epic duel to the death, and most of the public believes that neither of them made it out of the cataclysmic battle alive. But there are some who believe Samaritan is still out there, in hiding somewhere, and Sam believes he’s found him in the form of Joe (Stallone), a local garbage man who just happens to live in the building next door.
After Joe breaks up a fight and saves him from some bullying gang members, Sam becomes convinced he’s the long-lost hero, even if Joe himself would rather push the kid away. But Sam’s not the only new concern on Joe’s radar. A local gang leader (Pilou Asbæk) has made it his mission to resurrect the Nemesis persona and take control of the city, and he’s got Sam in his sights as a kid who could be corrupted or exploited by his new order. Caught between his old life and some new threats, Joe has to make a choice, one that could change the city, and Sam, forever.
This setup allows Stallone to play the grizzled old fighter to Walton’s eager kid caught between the heroism he celebrates and the real life he’s constantly being pulled back into, and there’s something really comforting about watching the older star work within that dynamic. He’s got it down to a science at this point, and when the film is operating as a two-hander about a kid who slowly realizes a superhero is living next door, it works pretty well. Avery, as evidenced by his work on “Overlord,” knows how to shoot down-to-Earth action, and the way he slowly puts the pieces of Joe’s secret together is both solid and very watchable.
Where “Samaritan” starts to fall apart is in the larger world it’s trying to construct around this story of two people who forge an unlikely bond. The script by Bragi F. Schut, based on a comic book he co-created, succeeds in its quest to portray a world that’s broken down in the absence of its hero, but when the story starts to throw in murkier ideas about continued worship of the story’s villain, things get a bit bogged down. Asbæk, for all his charm, can’t really drum up enough energy to get us truly excited about the adversary of this film, and the script never really provides a clear understanding of why this showdown needs to happen other than the need for a bad guy to provide some resistance to our hero. To make matters worse, there’s a very interesting development in the third act that the film could have hung the entire story on, but it ends up getting short shrift because by that point, there’s so much going on that the movie loses focus. It’s a clear case of wasted potential, despite the talent clearly involved in translating it to the screen.
“Samaritan” is not an outright disaster, by any means. There’s charm to it, it’s mostly visually competent, and Stallone is still Stallone. In the end, though, it feels more like pleasant background noise for your living room than a gripping story.
‘Samaritan’ premiered Aug. 26 on Amazon Prime Video.
