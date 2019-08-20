More words, more meanings

This week’s offering is something of a departure from the usual poly-syllabic or multi-syllabic words found inside my sometimes random thoughts. Most often, I use longer words in some misguided effort to secure greater understanding and agreement with readers. For full comprehension, the difference between a FIRE, a BLAZE, and a CONFLAGRATION could be similar; like going from a single smoldering match to very large disastrous forest fires. For communications, I prefer to use a Thesaurus as it does a most excellent job of listing alternative positive and negative meanings. But I have not discarded my dictionary. Incidentally, both are available on your computer, tablet, or I-pad.
The following paragraph represent a condensed summation of several interviews with Elvira and her indomitable, inimitable T. M. Leftloch (name changed for our mutual protection). After pondering for many hours, I realized exposure to his world was tantamount to a new education. It was such a revelation that caused me to insert this column into my abnormal flow of columns. Serious errors are the results of the amateur typist named “Twinkle-Fingers.” There will be no examination but you should read and heed.
Jaynie, mother of Adeline, told her she should go to the FAIR; she would pay the FARE. Also, your dad told me he HEARD about, and saw, an AD that would help his HERD of sheep grow. Since YOU have an eye for sheep, he wants YOU TO look for TWO young EWES. Also, check the bill of FARE at the Ranch Restaurant. I think you can get a FAIR meal for under TEN (TIN) dollars. Take my neighbors young SON; you know that MINOR child, Jimmie, along for protection. Jimmie owns a mine and calls himself a MINER. Also my DEAR, keep an eye on the fields for DEER; we may go hunting in the FALL after pecans have but before first snow FALL of the season. Please do not FALL along the way.
Young Adeline drove OFF the road before she could drop Jimmie OFF at his mine. She then drove through a rain SHOWER on her way to a bridal SHOWER. Upon arrival she SET her present in the middle of a gift table where other presents had been SET. Her next step took her to a RING of young ladies admiring a diamond engagement RING surrounded by a RING of smaller diamonds embedded in platinum. Adeline looked at a gift mirror and went quickly to the ladies room to DAB her lipstick as a bridesmaid DAUBED powder on pale cheeks. Later on, the canapes included caviar accompanied by freshly baked TOAST. At an appropriate TIME, one of the bridesmaids proposed a TOAST to and for the soon to be couple.
It was reported that a high level official of some (unnamed) church has issued a CANON regarding human and animal life in Antarctica. The impact on nature lovers has resounded like a CANNON. Certain Orientals with a YEN for this cause are sending their Oriental YEN to support this movement and have LAID aside many prejudices and LAYED thousands into collection plates.
Young Sam has several problems that must be addressed. His pants pocket has a HOLE in it and his WHOLE marble collection will not fit. Sam replied, “If a pocket has in it a HOLE that is truly nothing, how can it be full of HOLES?” And another question, I picked up blank cards at school. Would you say these blank cards are WHOLE or empty without a HOLE? Of course, I guess they could be HOLY. And then it struck him = the other pocket. As he set his mind to work, he realized the SUM total of his marbles could not fit in his pocket; so he counted all of them and reached a total SUM. After that, he counted SOME into a set and computed a SUM total for the pocket; leaving SOME of his collection on the table. Sam said you still have the RIGHT to WRITE me a BRIEF note. Not a lawyer’s BRIEF; a short note, short words, will do. Your Thesaurus may contains over 10,000 words plus 175,000 synonyms with limited examples. I cannot imagine writing any note that might use ALL (AWL)of them.
Most readers will, at sometimes or other, insert different/difficult words into their conversations or writings. This is almost always meant to increase understanding by others. A practice exercise run, through two selected examples, should give you an opportunity to respond accurately to these questions: “What do you mean by that?” and the ever-present, “Well, you know what I mean.”
After these mind-bending and mental exercises, we adjourned for another time, another cup, another day. As we parted: Ciao. Ta-ta. Farewell. Adieu. Adios. Au Revoir. Aloha. Bye. Soyanara. Auf Wiedersehen. And the always present and reliable, never misunderstood or translated or unmistakable:
Grady Easley is a Huntsville resident and weekly columnist for The Item.
