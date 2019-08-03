More notes from around town

Continue driving around town in your car some more, and you’ll see that there’s clearly a vast left- wing conspiracy afoot to keep you from getting out of that car. It started long ago, with drive- through fast food joints, and then spread like a rash from poison ivy, and we all got used to drive- through banking. A person ought to think, though, about the human factor.
Let’s not allow personal interaction to vanish like the hair many of us once had. Park the car, for goodness’ sake, get out, and walk inside the dadgum bank. Talk to the folks working in there, face to face, so that they come to recognize you as a frequent customer. That way, somewhere down the road when you need something, you and they can treat each other like human beings instead of electrons on a screen.
And let’s not even talk about these newfangled banks that don’t even have any local branches manned by real live human tellers. That makes about as much sense as giving your wife a quarter instead of a kiss. It might be quicker, but ultimately less effective and satisfying.
Driving along, you see lithe muscular but misguided young people out there running (remember back when jogging was good enough?) in the tropical volcanical heat of the day. Sometimes I think about setting my two Dobermans, Haldeman and Ehrlichman, out to chase them, just for fun. Now I’ve decided that if somebody like Uncle Bernie or Mayor Pete wants my vote, he’ll just have to introduce a bill to ban such offensively excessive physical fitness. Replace it with a mandate to sit down instead, and enjoy a Whataburger and a Shiner Bock.
Eventually in our normal doings, we must go to the dentist. We all suspect that those fellas secretly were inspired by Lawrence Olivier’s villainous character in Dustin Hoffman’s “Marathon Man” movie.
But my dentist is OK, once you get used to the comforting screech of the drill in his hand, and the screams of agony coming from all the other patients. Unfortunately, he likes to strike up a conversation when he has his fingers and a few metal probes and plastic thingamajigs inside my mouth, so I can’t really speak eloquently. Still, I wouldn’t mind, except that he starts wanting to talk about the Quadratic equation, or Keynsian existential pantheism, but then he’s done and gone before I can get a word out.
Next comes a trip to the doctor, where the humiliation begins when you have to stand on the scale and the nurse reads off a number that cannot possibly represent my svelte, vigorous form. I salve my feelings by mentally deducting a few pounds for the weight of my clothes. It’s a well known fact that I usually carry around lead ingots and gold bullion in my pockets, so that could explain it all, right there.
Seriously, though, what’s ultimately more important is to be aware of the life around us. Construction on and near campus continues to teem, but, paradoxically, several family- run restaurants and stores in town have recently gone out of business. That’s lamentable, but perhaps some seeds of hope can come out of such developments, especially if we remember to park the dang car, get out and walk into a place — spend a few bucks, and invest in the enterprise of being people who need each other.
Bruce Chabot is a semi-retired clergyman who lives in Huntsville and teaches at Sam Houston State University.
