Growing up in a Kansas Farm house with no running water and outhouse, inspiration was everything to a boy of youth wanting so much more from a future uncertain.
So, at 14 when Kennedy made his historic speech of sending a man to the moon and returning him safely my inspiration was created for me--shoot for the stars! Many obstacles with a mother who died earlier and a dad whose 8th grade education limited his ability to motivate only work hard farming and hints of encouragement to overcome the hardships of farm life, I set out to achieve a better life.
Watching the progress of the NASA program of sending a man to the moon and realizing only with education can one achieve success, I endeavored to learn from our Moon project and be motivated in being first in our family to get a college education. Civil rights, Vietnam and NASA all encompassed a division in America that was hard to sort through as a young man wanting so much more but knowing only through education one can overcome and learn how to cope with such division.
Now 50 years later having become a College graduate, Navy Pilot, Graduate Gemologist (GIA), Contractor and investor, I look back on that beginning and realize that nothing was "given" but only achieved by not seeing myself as a victim but seeking and achieving the American Dream through education and a tremendous desire to accomplish through much hardship an end goal.
God Bless America!
— Wayne Keen, Huntsville
