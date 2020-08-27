Michelle Obama's DNC speech

Barack and Michelle Obama have kept quiet since leaving the White House in 2017.
But not now, that Obama's vice president Joe Biden is the Democrat facing President Donald Trump.
Here's part of Michelle's opening-night Democratic National Convention speech:
"I am one of a handful of people living today who have seen firsthand the immense weight and awesome power of the presidency. . . : The job is hard.
"It requires clearheaded judgment, a mastery of complex and competing issues, a devotion to facts and history, a moral compass, and an ability to listen — and an abiding belief that each of the 330,000,000 lives in this country has meaning and worth.
"A president’s words have the power to move markets. . . . start wars or broker peace. . . . summon our better angels or awaken our worst instincts. You simply cannot fake your way through this job. . . . being president doesn’t change who you are; it reveals who you are.
"Well, a presidential election can reveal who we are, too. And four years ago, too many people chose to believe that their votes didn’t matter. . . .
"(T)hose choices sent someone to the Oval Office who lost the national popular vote by nearly 3,000,000 votes.. . .
"When my husband left office with Joe Biden at his side, we had a record-breaking stretch of job creation. We’d secured the right to health care for 20,000,000 people.
"We were respected around the world, rallying our allies to confront climate change. And our leaders had worked hand-in-hand with scientists to help prevent an Ebola outbreak from becoming a global pandemic.
"Four years later, the state of this nation is very different. More than 150,000 people have died, and our economy is in shambles because of a virus that this president downplayed for too long. It has left millions of people jobless.
"Too many have lost their health care; . . . are struggling to take care of basic necessities like food and rent; . . . have been left in the lurch (about) how to open our schools safely.
"Internationally, we’ve turned our back, not just on agreements forged by my husband, but on alliances championed by presidents like Reagan and Eisenhower.
"And here at home, as George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and a never-ending list of innocent people of color continue to be murdered, stating the simple fact that a Black life matters is still met with derision from the nation’s highest office.
"Because whenever we look to this White House for some leadership or consolation or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division, and a total and utter lack of empathy.. . . .
"I know that regardless of our race, age, religion, or politics, when we close out the noise and the fear and truly open our hearts, we know that what’s going on in this country is just not right. This is not who we want to be.. . .
"Over the past four years, a lot of people have asked me, 'When others are going so low, does going high still really work?'
"My answer: going high is the only thing that works, because when we go low, when we use those same tactics of degrading and dehumanizing others, we just become part of the ugly noise that’s drowning out everything else. We degrade ourselves (and) the very causes for which we fight.
"But . . . going high does not mean putting on a smile and saying nice things when confronted by viciousness and cruelty. Going high means taking the harder path. . . scraping and clawing our way to that mountaintop.
"Going high means standing fierce against hatred while remembering that we are one nation under God, and if we want to survive, we’ve got to find a way to live together and work together across our differences.
"And going high means unlocking the shackles of lies and mistrust with (what) can truly set us free: the cold, hard truth.
"So let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can. Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head.
"He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us.
"It is what it is. . . . .
"If we want to be able to look our children in the eye after this election, we have got to reassert our place in American history.
"And we have got to do everything we can to elect my friend, Joe Biden, as the next president of the United States."
—
