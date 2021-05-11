Men's shorts are at a dangerous level.

Each generation wears their shorts at a different level on their thighs. The “greatest generation” won a world war and made our nation great, but they wore their shorts really short! The level of their shorts was a standard they seldom lowered.
A picture of the Boston Globetrotters basketball team taken in the 1940-50 era will illustrate my take on this. They wore short shorts!
The baby boomer generation lowered the hems on their shorts to about 3 inches above the knee and each generation since has lowered them ever lower until now, at which time we have a “shorts crisis”. Generation X and later the Millennials started lowering the waist band as well and the descent continues. Both have dropped to a point that makes me consider it should be declared a priority for concern. Right up there with Border Security.
Recently, while making my way through the fresh vegetable department of our grocery store I found myself facing the back side of a young man whose shorts were so low I felt uneasy. The hems were mid-calf, the crotch was a lateral bridge just above the knees and the waist was so low there was three inches of butt cleavage visible above his beltless waistband. If he had leaned over or taken a deep breath that garment would have descended to his ankles. And there was no evidence of underwear.
I gave it a short moment’s thought before moving over to him and saying in my nice motherly voice, “ Son, do you realize you are showing a portion of your buttocks to those of us buying tomatoes? I know your mama taught you not to show your butt in public”.
I was prepared for any reaction except the one I received. He looked totally surprised. Neither angry, defensive nor resentful just surprised. He hitched his britches up a bit and moved off among the shoppers. He never looked back!
At a memorial service recently we were seated in a pew, settled in and to our surprise directly in front of us sat a fellow, neither young nor slim, who was leaning forward in his pew. But directly in our line of vision, through the open space between the seat and the upper part of the back rest was an expanse of truly un-pretty rear end cleavage which promoted the desire to move to another spot in the chapel which we did. I wanted to hear the eulogy and remember the recently deceased to whom we were paying honor without the distraction of an exposed “cracker barrel” in the pew ahead.
I am neither prudish nor unappreciative of the beauty of the human body but there are areas that should be covered while visiting some public places. Grocery stores and funeral chapels would be included on that list.
At this point in time, men’s shorts resemble culottes and I truly wonder how basketball players keep from getting their sneakers caught up in all that flapping material around their calves.
So can we say, “This too will pass”? Well when? I am ready.
—
Marge Flados is a resident of Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
