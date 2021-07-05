Memories recalled one more time

My childhood was typical for those whose grandparents had immigrated mainly from Norway and Germany to the Midwestern Upper Plains. The rural areas were dotted with small one-room school houses wherein eight grades were taught in one room by a single teacher. Oddly it worked.
Pleasant Hill District #57 was the center of our scholastic as well as social lives. The product turned out by the rural schools amazed the professionals in the city schools who were surprised at how the “country kids” competed without difficulty with the city kids, both scholastically and athletically. Aside from learning reading, writing and arithmetic, we learned the joy of reading and the extras such as Robert’s Rule of Order, flag protocol, art, reporting on current events that we had to glean and share from the newspapers. We memorized poetry of all styles and we played hard during our two 15-minute recesses and our hour-long noon recess. And zero degrees was play-out weather, if the wind wasn’t too strong. I do not remember being cold, but that was because we wore wool clothing, which by the way keeps one nice and warm in spite of the cold.
My mom was a good seamstress and she recycled clothes, which is a nice way of saying she utilized hand-me-downs in a very talented way. She had made me a beautiful, woolen dress out an adult dress that had been given to her. It was a soft green color with a little round color and when I wore it to school I felt really spiffy.
I was in third grade and wearing my beautiful green dress when I did the weirdest thing ever. I took my No, 2 writing pencil and drew two sizeable circles on my chest. Like two headlights they were! After the deed was done I looked down at my handiwork and remember wondering why I did that knowing full well my chest art was being noted by others in the room.
I turned in my seat and saw many pairs of eyes on my “circles”. I felt compelled to remove them at first unsuccessfully with an eraser then with the only cleaning solution I had at the ready: my spit. Pulling the front of my dress up, I would put a segment of the circle in my mouth and slobber and suck on it with every hope of slurping the lead ring circle away. My mom believed spit would remove anything, even rust. It may indeed, but it didn’t remove lead pencil mark on my green wool dress.
After sucking and slurping my way around the two circles, I ended up with the pencil marks slightly obscured by the two wet circles on my chest. If I found the smirkers interest embarrassing when they first noticed the original artwork, their reaction to my wet circles made me wish for death. They remained for my mother to remove, which she did.
It was at a Young Citizen’s League Convention (we were all expected to be members) that I first heard music and sang songs composed for school children. We did a lot of singing at school but we sang songs from The Yellow Song Book which were from the Civil War such as Marching Through Georgia, Carry Me Back to Old Virginny, Lead Kindly Light, Flow Gently Sweet Afton. And also World War I songs such as Tenting tonight, Over There, Long, Long Way to Tipperary or old spirituals like Swing Low Sweet Chariot and Massa’s in the Cold, Cold Ground. When I first heard these light, cheerful songs about birds, sunlight and caring for one’s friends, my thought was that they were the silliest most tuneless songs I had ever heard. I was more into Massa’s in the Cold Cold Ground than sing stuff like, Say Hello with a Smile Today.
I am sure it was why we were never in need of a grief counselor in our schools. We sang about death! We sang dirge-like songs about sorrow, yearning and dying. We were accustomed to animals and pets dying and birds occasionally falling with a thud from the sky. We knew animals were butchered to provide food for the family and watching one’s mother wring a chicken’s neck to provide fried chicken for Sunday dinner did not distress us. Death happened all around us and except for our own we didn’t give it much thought.
All county schools would participate in the annual Field Day activities and while in 8th Grade I was required to participate, against my will as it were. Everyone wore regular school clothes for it was before the time when kids wore athletic clothing. I insisted on wearing a dress with ribbons and bows on it, one of my favorites and (horrors) against my mom’s advice, I insisted on wearing my patent leather Sunday pumps with the little bows. I wanted to look my best because I thought I might meet some cute boys. I felt grown up and glamorous but in spite of the finery my teacher insisted I participate in the 8th grade foot race.
In my dirndl dress and my Sunday shoes, I lined up at the start line with twenty-five or more other 8th graders making ready to sweat their way down the course. The starting gun went off and we pounded down the field. First one little squirt passed me, then another then another until all had passed me by. I was tallest and my legs were longest but couldn’t seem to move as fast as those chunky short-legged Norwegian kids zipping past me.
I came in last. My hair was a mess, my shoes were dusty and I felt like a dolt. Anyone with my Lykken family genes can’t run fast. I knew that. I would rather have been shot than run that foot race in my glamorous finery. It was a humbling experience and I think I learned from it.
We all do unexplainable things during the growing up process. I had my share of moments of truth and learning. These two incidents stand out in my memory and probably always will. I could go on but, I won’t.
Marge Flados is a resident of Harlingen and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com.
