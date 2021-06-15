Memories can have lasting effects

It was in South Dakota at the age of six, that I began first grade at Pleasant Hill, District # 57, a one-room school house where one teacher taught all eight grades. The building was neither centrally heated nor insulated from the severe, cold winters of the Upper Midwestern Plains. As in most rural schools ours contained a large metal heating stove that the teacher was expected to keep stoked with wood or coal so her pupils would be warm. Those in the front of the school were quite warm; those in the back of the room were not so cozy. Strangely, because we dressed for the conditions of the area, I do not recall being concerned or uncomfortable because cold was a normal state of being in the wintertime.
Miss Ringsrud was my first grade teacher and it was her last year of many that she taught in our country school. Olive Ringsrud was a legend in her own time and 80 years later her memory lingers on in the stories passed down from generation to generation.
She was tall, rawboned, rather masculine, opinionated and energetic. She owned a little black Ford coupe and drove it faster than anyone in the entire township. She was a masterful teacher who could inspire any child to learn. To my little first grade eyes she seemed a titan, so tall with her hair pulled back into a hairnet and knotted at the back of her head. But under the brusque exterior was a kind, caring heart.
Everyone in the District has an Olive Ringsrud story to tell if they had her as a teacher at Pleasant Hill School. Our school had rows of desks in graduated sizes and the alphabet in large, cursive letters covered the front wall above the blackboard. There was a piano, wood box and on the walls a picture of George Washington, (Stuart), The Gleaners (Millet) and The Horse Fair (Bonheur). There were about 20 or so kids and all eight grades were represented. Needless to say Miss Ringsrud was never known to have a discipline problem because when she made a rule, it stuck.
One day when the sun was pouring in too brightly through the south windows, Miss Ringsrud asked me to pull down the window shade. I stood at the window and looked up at the finger ring at the end of the pull down cord and knew I was not tall enough to reach it. I also was aware that she was watching me from the front of the room. I said meekly, “I can’t reach it”.
She said, “Well stay there until you figure out a way.” And went back to teaching her class.
With everyone in the room having stopped what they were doing to watch me, they seemed to be enjoying my discomfiture or so I thought. No one made a sound but just sat waiting and watching as I stood there with my face in my hands. But I was feeling a bit of anger as well as embarrassment. What does she think I am, I thought, a squirrel that can run up the wall? She walked back over to me and said, “Margie, what do you think you should do when things are out of reach?”
Then it dawned! I looked at the pull cord, then the window with the metal lock half way up and said, “I could climb up and reach it, I think.” I then proceeded to prop a knee up on the window sill, grabbed the lock mechanism with one hand, pulled my other knee up, reached up and put my finger through the ring, slid off the sill, and pulled the shade down. I did it!!
She put her hand on my shoulder, leaned over and said softly, “When you can’t reach something, you just climb UP, and you will find that you CAN reach it. Try to remember that.” She patted me on the head and went back to her class at the front of the room.
I felt as if I had climbed Mount Everest…and down deep in my mind, I also had learned a valuable lesson that I have carried with me during my entire life. I have tried to imprint it onto the brains of my progeny as well.
What a moment in time! I remember everything about that day including how the sky looked through the window panes. I treasure the memory of this woman who instilled so many life lessons into the minds and hearts of her pupils. (When I visited the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art a few years ago, I walked into a large room and there on the wall was the original painting of The Horse Fair, by Rosa Bonheur. It was huge and took my breath away since I had spent 8 years staring at an 8 by 10 inch copy of that painting.) More from Pleasant Hill District 57 next week.
