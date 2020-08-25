The New World Order as a concept found official birth with a speech by that title from the first President Bush as a prelude to the Iraqi War. The broader ideas behind it, however, have spanned many generations. Let’s explore some segments of the concept and their implications for our time.
Understanding begins with an analysis of the progressive interpretation of tolerance. In progressive context, tolerance centers on mental health based on gaining freedom from so-called psychological hang-ups. These hang-ups, most insist, stem fundamentally from belief in the Transcendent God. The influential progressive journal, Christian Century, printed in February 1994 that the greatest danger to peace is “belief in a Transcendent God, a special revelation and the importance of the individual.”
Herein lies the contrast between conservative Christians and conservatives in general versus progressives generally. The issue is the individual versus the collective. The conservative focus is individual character building as prelude to social action whereas for the progressive, collective action substitutes for individual character development. A careful reading of scripture from a conservative view emphasizes the sin nature and the need for forgiveness, whereas on the left the view tends toward human works as the key. Hence the progressive attraction to social justice, globalism and public protests, with a tendency to justify riots.
Upon divesting oneself from the hang-up of the Transcendent God, the progressive’s next step lies in freedom from the hang-up of family and school, if the school is leaning toward traditional values. With this catharsis, finally the progressive individual is assumed in a pure condition attuned to one’s natural goodness. From here one enters the process of generating values. Since these values are based on a sense of nothingness, they are by definition “posited”, fashioned from a clean slate. The next sequence lies in the collective values integrating into a common culture. Humanity, over God, becomes primary.
At this point, various sources conspire to a common path. Prime among these is the book “New Genesis, Shaping a Global Spirituality,” by Robert Miller, former head of UNECSO, United Nations Economic & Social Council. The book proffers guidance to molding a “planetary citizenry”, a special type of elite class that will lead us into a world utopia. The values of that elite flow from a common evolutionary process.
The process sequence features “experience over doctrine” as the value base which marks, in turn, a confrontational “call to action” challenging those with a “logo centric” or reason-based value system. Such actions generate “hope” in an expected feeling of ultimate “evolutionally derived grace” featuring a context of “spirituality”. This embrace of Spirituality signifies the entrance into a post-modern utopia devoid of reason and objectivity—Witness here Seattle’s progressive leaders recently insisting its white employees drop “objectivity and individualism” while post- modern scholars seek to de construct reason.
It is the sixth and final stage, “practical and pastoral,” which is key. This means that a “proper politics” marks the path to utopia. This path centers on “planetary citizens” fully attuned to their inner selves, devoid of all hang ups and consequently possessed of a “moral personality.”
Finally, the fundamental components of the New World Order are: (1) multi-culturalism, (2) Malthusian economics, featuring a greatly reduced world population attuned to the “true rhythms” of the earth as in the proposed Green New Deal, (3) “Affective Education” to build planetary citizens in the public schools indoctrinated with and (4) UNESCO’s “global ethic” echoing Robert Muller’s “Global Spirituality.”
