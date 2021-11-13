As your mayor, I want to thank each and every one of you who voted in the recent election. The freedoms we enjoy in this country will only continue to be guaranteed by the will of the people in exercising their vote. Let me encourage each of our citizens to take your civic duty seriously and be active in voicing your position in our city. In this year's election, my opponent ran a good clean, and professional race, and I wish him the best in any future role he may choose.
Now that the people have spoken, it is time to put the election behind us and look ahead to the future of "Home Sweet Huntsville." We have much to do, and rest assured that I will continue to work hard and represent our city in the two years remaining on my term.
I welcome our two new council members, Ms. Deloris Massey and Mr. Jon Strong. Please know that I, your fellow council members, and the city staff are here to answer any of your questions and to encourage you in your new position.
The future of Huntsville is bright. We continue to see new construction all over town. While in the past, much of our new development has been driven by the growth of students at the university, but now we are seeing an abundant growth in new housing developments.
We currently have four major housing subdivisions under construction in and around our city, with plans not yet approved for additional housing. People outside of Huntsville are discovering what we love about our city and are choosing Huntsville as their new home. New businesses are coming into Huntsville steadily, and jobs are being created. I can't wait to see what happens in our city in the next two years of my remaining term. The challenges will be before us; however, I am confident that we will meet these challenges and that God will continue to bless our city.
Our council will tackle the completion of our new city hall and service center, the remodel and construction of the Martin Luther King Community Center and a new animal shelter. We will monitor the continued construction of the I-45 expansion, FM 2821 improvements, and the expansion of our airport. Our council will make new enhancements and preservation to our historic downtown and continue to improve our parks for all our citizens.
We will showcase to all our new citizens our new state-of-the-art fire station and police station. We will continue to support all our first responders with the necessary equipment and competitive salary to honor those who place themselves in harm's way to ensure our quality of life. We will make sure we have the right amount of staff and city employees to deliver the services that our citizens are entitled to.
We will develop our strategic plan and follow through with it to the best of our ability. If all these endeavors seem like a lot, let me assure you, it is a lot; however, this council is up to the task at hand. With the wind at our backs and the citizen's accountability before us, we are ready to go to work.
The city has various committees and commissions that our citizens volunteer for to help council and staff stay on the right path. Please contact the City Secretary and volunteer to use your talents where you might be helpful. Huntsville is your city, and you are vested in your city. Help us steer our city in the right direction.
My wife, Marlene, and I are very humbled by your vote of confidence. With God's help and the support of our citizens, we will represent you to the best of our abilities. God has been good to Huntsville and continues to bless us in ways I never imagined. We have weathered the COVID-19 and the great winter freeze, and we have reached out to each other during these difficult times. Neighbors helping neighbors. The strength of our city is loving and caring for each other. Tell someone you love them today.
I'm looking forward to 2022. My glass is half full, and I hope yours is as well. God bless you, our city, the great state of Texas, and the United States of America.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.