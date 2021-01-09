Mayor's Corner: Looking forward to 2021

The new year is upon us.
How should we as a city approach 2021 and what should our response be to the new year? It is a good question and I have personally been trying my best to answer these questions as we all embark on our 2021 adventure.
I believe that in order to take a good look at where we hope 2021 takes us, we must look back on 2020 and reflect somewhat on the past. Now let me be clear, my general attitude is to put 2020 behind me and press forward with 2021, expecting greater and exciting things for our city.
I am definitely more optimistic than pessimistic. Despite the unprecedented events of 2020, I still believe that we have much to be thankful for as we search for what God is trying to teach us and recount all the blessings that we enjoy.
Of course, as we look back, the elephant in all our lives in 2020 was the pandemic. Everyone was affected in some way as this world-wide virus wreaked havoc on not only the USA but every nation in the world. My heart goes out to all who have lost loved ones due to the COVID. Heroes rose to the forefront during this time. We all owe a great gratitude to our health care workers, first responders, teachers, and all "essential workers", who continue to perform despite the personal risk.
I am fully confident that we will put this virus behind us in 2021 as we continue to show our resilience and will to fight the pandemic with new vaccines and improved treatments of those affected. I thank God for the rapid development of the vaccines, and I encourage all our citizens to take advantage of the vaccine as soon as possible.
2020 also brought us further division in our country with the presidential election. I pray each and every day that our country will mend the political and cultural divisions that are preventing America to obtain better unity. I pray that we will look at each other as special God-created people and extend Christian values in our relationships with each other. We all must do our part.
Closer to home, 2020 was a year of accomplishments for our city. The completion of our proposition three bond proposal (water and sewer) is complete and under budget. Our new police and fire station are well on the way to completion, and we hope to have a public viewing and ribbon cutting in April.
Our city hall renovations and new service center is in the hands of our architects and should move forward in 2021. Our renovation and new build of the Martin Luther King Center and park was planned, budgeted and will soon be under design. I want to thank all our citizens for the public input and support that went into this project.
Interstate 45 improvements in 2020 were made to enhance the movement of traffic in Walker County. Three new housing subdivisions are under construction in our city and new commercial businesses have been added in 2020 (Chick-Fil-A). The rebirth of our hospital in 2020 is a plus for all our citizens. Growth is all around us and will continue into 2021.
So, you see, despite the pandemic, we continue to have positive developments. These are just a few of our accomplishments.
Looking ahead to 2021, we will complete our police and fire stations on time and on budget. We will start construction on a new MLK Center and city hall and service center. We will see the next phase of I-45 construction advance north and deal with whatever inconveniences this creates. We will approve several new housing and commercial projects that are on the drawing board awaiting approval. We will see our citizens vaccinated against the COVID virus and move past the pandemic. We will make additional improvements to our airport and continue to work with our economic development group to bring new jobs to Walker County.
Hang on Huntsville, the future is bright, and we are on the move.
How can you as a citizen be a part of the progress? Help us by volunteering to serve on the various boards and commissions in your city to give your valued input. Contact the City Secretary office to see where you might fit best.
Go to huntsvilletx.gov and give us your comments on the comprehensive plan, which is being done now. We need your input. Run for public office and serve as a city council member or mayor. My term is coming to a close in the next year or two and I can tell you that the rewards far outweigh the time requirements.
This is your city. Get involved. Let your voice be heard. Lastly, thank all our valued city employees who work tirelessly every day to provide all of us with the services that we enjoy. I am so thankful for our group of employees.
2021! Are you ready? I am looking forward to this year. I can't wait to see how God is going to bless us this year. On behalf of my wife, Marlene, our city council, and all our valued employees, thank you for allowing me to serve this city and we wish only the best for you and yours in 2021.
—
Andy Brauninger is the mayor for the city of Huntsville.
