Mayor: City continues to do great things

To all my wonderful friends and citizens of Huntsville. As you all know, I was diagnosed with lymphoma cancer on July 31, 2019, at MD Anderson hospital. I have been undergoing treatment and my doctor has recently advised me that the treatment is working very well, and my cancer is almost in remission. We will continue the treatment, placing one hand in the Great Physician's hand and the other hand in the medical staff at MD Anderson. Your continued prayers are encouraged.
Ok, enough about me. Your city is doing very well. On September 25th, we had a great day in our city as we participated in two groundbreakings, our new downtown fire station and our new police station. Both events are part of the bond issue that our citizens overwhelming supported. As an added plus, both new buildings are contracted and are under the bond budget. These two new facilities should be completed by the end of 2020. All our citizens should take great pride in this progress for our city and our valued first responders. The largest piece of our bond issue, proposition three water and sewer are on schedule and under the bond budget. Proposition three should be completed early next year.
The city's budget for the remainder of 2019 and 2020 has been approved by your city council and the tax rate has once again been reduced from last year. Well done accolades to our city staff and all our employees on a superb job. I am so thankful to the professional personnel we have in our city and the great working spirit we have on our city council. In November, your city council will be losing three eight-year tenured council members. Mrs. Tish Humphrey, Mr. Joe Emmett, and Mr. Ronnie Allen will all term out and be replaced by newly-elected citizens. I encourage all our citizens to join me In thanking these three individuals for their outstanding service. Their dedication to our city and their experience will be missed.
Other items of noteworthy importance in our city include the annexation of additional property outside the city, and the renewal of our water contract with the Trinity River Authority. The annexation issue was an important topic identified by the Council through our annual strategic planning process. Your council embarked on this process to insure the future control of the growth and integrity of our city. It is all about protecting our future. Our 50-year contract renewal with the Trinity River Authority will insure our city's water supply for now and the future.
There is so much more I can talk about but allow me to now ask everyone to be sure and vote in our upcoming election. I would also ask all our citizens to reserve December 9th on your calendar. The state of the city will be delivered on this date at the Walker County Storm Shelter. Make every effort to attend, ask questions, and learn all the great things happening in your city.
In closing, I want all our citizens to know how much I appreciate all the cards, text messages, emails, and phone calls. Your expressions of concern have overwhelmed me and my wife. I love you and I love "Home Sweet Huntsville".
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.