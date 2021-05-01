Maybe we should all wear body-cameras

Here in the 21st century, body-cameras have been touted as a panacea for identifying police misconduct and excessive use of force. Particularly after the Michael Brown shooting in 2015, millions of dollars were made available by the Obama administration for body-cams.
Most recently video of the George Floyd murder by a Minneapolis police officer was an integral part of the prosecution’s case. But that video was taken by a bystander’s cell phone. Nevertheless, we have reached the point where most communities which can afford them expect their officers to wear and use the body-cam.
Many police officers endorse body-cams, as does the International Association of Chiefs of Police. They are useful in resolving he-said/she-said allegations after a police-citizen encounter, assisting in report writing, identifying tactical training needs, and documenting citizen misbehavior, as well as uncovering officer misconduct.
The devices are also expensive, when data storage and retrieval, mounting hardware, and ongoing maintenance are also considered. The impact on smaller departments’ budgets is significant. One might ask, does a 20-officer department with rare complaints really need them?
No doubt body-cams are here to stay. However, the law of unintended consequences also applies. For all the good purposes body-cams serve, the most popular use seems to be shaping public opinion, by both sides.
Some departments rush to release the camera footage when it appears the officer made a good decision. Other times local activists push for release when it appears the officer was in the wrong. In neither case is the body-cam product being used for the best reasons or being reserved for a possible trial.
Manipulating public opinion was not advanced as a best use of body-cams when they were first introduced, but that seems to be their most important function in recent years. There are problems with that. The footage may not always show what led up to the recorded incident, nor will it show what happened where the officer’s body was not pointing. The viewer is not seeing professional production quality images, certainly not the kind the public is used to seeing on television and in movies and expects.
Instead, viewers, including juries, have to be told what they are seeing, and have it interpreted variously by both sides. Freeze-frame slows down and easily misrepresents live action. In another recent Minnesota shooting case on body-cam, the time in which the officer had to make a “shoot-don’t shoot” decision was one second. What you see is not always exactly what you really have.
In the rush to get “film at 11,” the viewing public may get an incomplete picture of what happened, or worse, an inaccurate rendering of what transpired. Further, the jury pool of laypersons is influenced and perhaps contaminated by a vivid, often emotional image, as we have already seen a number of times across the country.
When confronted by photographic evidence in advance of a trial, it is likely and understandable that potential jurors will develop a stronger impression of what happened early on. This impression is reinforced repeatedly by seeing the video clip over and over again.
This is not to say that body-cams are not useful investigative tools, indeed officers increasingly value them as a tool for evidence collection and protection. Still, a study in 2020 by George Mason University’s Center for Evidence-Based Crime Policy reviewed 70 body-cam studies and found the cameras “have not had statistically significant effects on most measures of officer and citizen behavior or citizens’ views of police.”
Where does that leave us? With body-cams on police officers, for sure. Maybe we should all wear body-cams. And why not, since virtually every private citizen already has their own body-cam in the form of a smart phone. The scrutiny of the police only intensifies accordingly. Perhaps the next cell phone accessories will be a necklace-length cord and codeword voice-activated camera. Maybe they already exist.
Don’t count on the body-cam to solve our criminal justice problems, acquit or convict rogue cops, or protect citizens. It’s simply a two-dimensional electronic tool added to a boatload of tools the street officer is expected to carry and utilize properly in an ever-more-complex public environment.
Keep in mind that in recent decades eye-witness testimony has been increasingly challenged as unreliable. Photographic lineups can be prejudicial if not conducted properly. The same holds true for body-cam video - as long as someone has to explain to you what you are seeing.
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 41 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and is also retired from the U.S. Army. He is a director on the executive board of CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity counties.
