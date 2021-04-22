Maxine Waters, BLM and the source of the madness

Leading up to and succeeding the guilty verdict of the perpetrator of George Floyd’s death, Congresswoman Waters were and are endorsing violence as the corrective to the country’s ills. In the process, their attitude augments problems of the very people they propose to help, the minority poor, who are ironically the worst hit. Central to the resultant malaise is the breakdown of the nuclear family. The fundamental problem here is a faulty framework for the concept of love.
Christian-based love, which the Waters Group is seeking to cancel, is central to the viability of the nuclear family. That base is rational, a concept which the cancel culture labels as racist. Let’s address this argument.
In classic Christian Culture, love is “an act of transcendence”, meaning an act within the context of the Transcendent Christian God. This is the foundational premise for the term “Eros”. Here lovers see each other as reflective of the eternal absolute, rationally, thus generating a sense of “harmony” between them. Harmony, in turn, generates a sense of “wholeness”, at onement. Harmony and wholeness then set up the third component of “radiance”, controlled emotion. Please note that emotion follows, not leads, the consummation of the relationship.
Furthermore, in classical Christian culture, art, music and even great literature reflect this same pattern of rationality. Beyond eros, the same pattern holds for the degrees of love extending to storge or family love and philia or love for humankind.
Generating the path to our present cancel culture, in the US we first de throned the Transcendent God, setting up humanism as king. Here the focus was on the individual with the environment characterized by scarcity. Hence the need for a love partner who could provide the necessities of life. The idea was “I love me and I want you”. In politics, the bureaucratic alternative reigned as in the “It’s the “economy stupid” framework.
Which leads to the present cancel culture. Now what is left of rationality is rapidly evaporating, defined as racist with the focus shifting to the group over the individual, as in pluralism. With reason in disrepute, decontextualized emotion reigns. In terms of love, the focus is on spontaneity and the temporary. Here, as made popular in the nineteen sixties, “love is never having to say I’m sorry.”
We’re thus moving into an era with no context for significance, thereby rendering “the other” as insignificant. This is apparent even within one’s own race as exemplified by the Waters-BLM conglomerate’s uncaring destruction of even the businesses of minorities which enhances the destruction of the nuclear family. This mindset of wantonness, consciously devoid of reason, is the source of the chaotic madness pervading our country.
