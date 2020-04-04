March real estate market update

During March of 2019, in the Huntsville area seventeen country homes and acreages sold for an average price of $321,883. During March of 2020, nineteen country homes and acreages sold for an average price of $410,086. The number of sales increased slightly in 2020 and the average price increased substantially compared to 2019.
In regards to single-family homes, during March of 2019, twenty-eight single-family homes sold for an average price of $212,723. During March of 2020, thirty-six single family homes sold for an average price of $215,991. The average price for single-family homes remained about the same, but almost 25% more homes were sold in 2020 compared to 2019.
The real estate market performed well in March. It remains to be seen how the real estate market has been affected by COVID-19.
In regards to the practical everyday of selling homes. There are still buyers looking for homes and land. This is also an opportune time for real estate investors to watch the market and consider purchasing investment properties in the next few months.
Real estate has changed and Realtors are being told to take precautions. Open Houses have been cancelled for safety but the virtual open house is an alternative. Instead of meeting your Realtor to view a home, your real estate agent can go to the home and take video to show it to you virtually, or they can show it to you live while you are on the phone, through Facetime or Skype.
All real estate paperwork can be signed electronically and most other work up until closing is taken care of by telephone or email. Some title companies offer online closings, although we do not have any locally at this time. Realtors are being told by local associations not to attend closing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but they can still be at the closing by speaker phone to answer questions and solve any problems that arise.
While things are changing quickly, we may learn a lot of simpler methods for streamlining our work and making the real estate transaction process more efficient.
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor with Abby Realty.
