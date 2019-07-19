50 years ago this month, two men changed history by walking on the surface of the moon.
But, what happened before Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong exited the Lunar Module is perhaps even more amazing,
The background to the story is that Buzz Aldrin was an elder at his Presbyterian Church in Webster, Texas and, knowing that he would soon be doing something unprecedented in human history, he felt that he should mark the occasion somehow.
He asked his minister to help him and so the minister prepared a communion wafer and a small vial of communion wine.
Aldrin took them with him out of the Earth's orbit and onto the surface of the moon. He and Armstrong had only been on the lunar surface for a few minutes when he made the following public statement:
This is the LEM pilot. I'd like to take this opportunity to ask every person listening in, whoever and wherever they may be, to pause for a moment and contemplate the events of the past few hours and to give thanks in his or her own way. He then ended radio communication, and there, on the silent surface of the moon, 250,000 miles from home, he read a verse from the Gospel of John, and took communion.
In the radio blackout, he read ‘I am the vine, you are the branches. Whosoever abides in me will bring forth much fruit ... Apart from me you can do nothing.’
He later said that it was interesting to think that the very first liquid ever poured on the moon and the very first food eaten there were the communion elements.
And, as Walter Cronkite would say, “And that’s the way it is”
— Bob VanWassehova, New Waverly
