It is 2020 and “one of the greatest gifts you can give, is your time”. The Walker County Voter Registration/ Elections Department are looking for a few good men and women who have a vested interest in serving their community through acts of service as an election clerk.
There are 16 precincts and at least 13 polling places in Walker County designed to accommodate voters, and some of the polling places are underserved. Would you be the one who is willing to make a difference in this year’s election process? There is a need for all heads and hands to be on deck.
The voter registration/ elections department are staffed by four incredibly skilled women; Diana, Susan, Julie and Irma, who are willing and eager to assist our community of voters in every conceivable way to prepare for the voting process. The past four months for these women became a traveling circus throughout Walker County, introducing the new voting system to community organizations, groups and various churches, in preparation for the March 3rd Primaries. If you called, they came.
There is no time like the present to stop by the office and meet these dedicated women face to face and discuss a viable possibility of becoming a volunteer election clerk. Your service will not go unrewarded due to the fact there is compensation for your day of service.
A fringe benefit of working an election is having a distinct opportunity to interact with your neighbors in a more formal setting and learning the dos and don’ts of an election process. When it is all said and done, you will feel satisfied knowing that you illuminated light and made a difference in the life of your neighbor. Your volunteer service is the visual depiction of lifting others in a community.
From one volunteer to another, I would like to thank you in advance for making the world a better place in 2020. Volunteering is chicken soup for the heart and the soul. I truly believe no act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted. Most volunteers don’t necessarily have the time, but they make the time, and they sure have the heart. In Walker County, our volunteers are priceless.
Chris Tyson is a resilient and retired public school educator of 32 years of service. She’s an avid volunteer advocate and a columnist for The Huntsville Item.
