Whether you are buying or selling a house, you need to feel confident in the person who is handling the transaction for you. Look for an agent with the following credentials.
A Realtor that works as a full-time professional real estate agent. An experienced agent who deals with real estate everyday will be able to prevent problems before they happen and respond effectively if necessary. Someone who lives and services the locale where you will be buying or selling. Communities are very different and knowing the specifics about the culture of a community can make a difference in how a transaction is negotiated.
An agent who knows how to search for homes and provide you with potential properties. An agent who is efficient with paperwork and streamlines the document process. Someone who has the time to meet with you in person, reach out to vendors or do research on your behalf if necessary.
Ask your potential Realtor whether selling or buying, how many transactions they have completed in their career? Have they experienced the ups and downs of a real estate transaction and do they know what to expect next in every transaction.
Take time to get to know your Realtor. It is okay to interview more than one agent and find the right fit for you.
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor for Abby Realty.
