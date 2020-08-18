Lockdown is a challenge

It has been over four months since the mandated lockdown protocols were put in place here and followed to the letter. It is a totally unnatural state, it was never meant to be how we live and in time it begins to make you coo coo.
We had 5 cases of Covid-19 very early-on, 2 had no symptoms, 3 were hospitalized, 2 of which have recovered and one died. He had multiple health problems before contracting the flu and no one expected him to survive it. All were in the Assisted Living area. Management did a masterful job of stopping the spread of the disease and there have been no new cases in three months.
That said, now the lockdown has become something to withstand. Those of us in Independent Living have restrictions a-plenty and that means distancing and wearing a mask whenever out of our apartments.
I hope the research-oriented are using this opportunity to learn something about the human race. As have I: Humans are innately sociable and when interaction is denied odd things happen to them. After a few weeks of living in my hidey-hole, taking my meals in my apartment and restricted from the usual social activities we enjoy here, I began to have bad dreams. Not nightmares, just bad dreams and always the same dream. Something is not right and try as I might, I can’t fix it. In a thousand different scenarios, the theme is always the same.
I mentioned this to my kids, and they admitted to having bad dreams, too. Then I found out the whole country-side is having bad dreams. Truth be known I think I would rather lose my sense of taste and smell than have bad dreams every night. So this is an ailment that causes one to have symptoms when you don’t have the disease! How weird is that?
I am one of the lucky ones, I have used this time to be productive whereas some are not so blessed. I just finished a memoir from a manuscript written by a 96 year old veteran of World War II who needed help writing the story of his life. As it turned out the manuscript was extensive but it became a labor of love. There are so few WW II vets left and as I worked on it, I found it was a treasure and felt honored to get it into book format. It has been professionally printed and turned out to be a very nice memoir.
Then of course there is my weekly column and recently our management has allowed exercise classes to resume. I have discovered Tai Chi which is great and I am teaching a hand weights class twice a week. Masked and distanced, of course. Having been a certified aerobics instructor and exercise teacher for 20 plus years, I hung up my sneakers about 14 years ago, but teaching exercise classes is like riding a bicycle, one does not forget and neither do your muscles.
So I am staying reasonably sane through all this and wondering if it will ever end. After it is over, there will be many things that need re-evaluating. I don’t think a one-size fits all applies to anything even managing a pandemic. There are choices to be made and sometimes they are hard ones. But if the choice is to bring down an entire economy or put parts of the population at risk, the choice offering the greatest long-term benefit should be the road taken. A severe depression brought on by curtailing business activity would provide sadder and more devastating conditions than Covid-19. To the 10th exponential!
I began this column with an intention to provide a laugh or two. These are not funny times however, I do laugh even here in lockdown. Over the past two weeks, I finished watching the entire 9 seasons of The Office on Netflix. No small undertaking. But when watching the news and seeing our major cities being torn apart and no one willing it bring it to a halt, I grieve for our nation.
We are at a critical point in our country’s history and in spite of trying not to let it take over my thinking processes, it is a struggle to keep those depressing thoughts at bay. So I text all kinds of goofy things to my kids, grandkids and great grands and they to me. No visitors allowed here, so aside from zoom meetings, it is my only contact with them. Interestingly, I have heard from nieces, nephews, cousins and friends some of whom I haven’t seen or spoken to in 20 years. That is nice.
In the dark of night when the bad dreams come I know that if we trust in a Supreme Being it is time to share our hopes, our dreams and our problems with Him. Therein rests our hope for peace of mind, wellness of spirit and survival of our families, our culture and our country.
Marge Flados resides in Harlingen and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com.
