Living above the tree tops

Hurricane Hanna cut a wide swath through South Texas. It was never predicted to hit us front and center so aside from flooding precautions no one boarded up and buttoned down as is usually done for an impending hurricane. But Hanna left her mark, leaving in her wake uprooted trees and severely damaged trailer homes. On South Padre Island a few docks were messed up or destroyed along with a very popular bar that sits out on a pier over the water.
I live four stories in the air and was hardly aware of Hanna. Couldn’t hear it, didn’t see it. The next day I learned 7 inches of rain had fallen, family members lost trees and half the city had no electricity. I have never lived up in the air before so I had no way to know. Electricity service was restored after 18 hours and I would bet one day after the blow, the storm debris was all in piles and everything back to normal in the neighborhoods around town. (Why would the weather service misspell the name, Hannah? Should we stay tuned for Jac (sic) Kermi (sic), Laur (sic) or Minerv (sic)?
Hurricanes are a reality that Valley people expect from time to time and we were long overdue since there have been none since Dolly visited in 2008. Dolly was not a major blow but a category-2 that after landfall hovered far too long and we thought she would never leave.
Dolly left my back yard resembling a forest of trees and limbs lying on the ground. Our trees were young, bendable and still standing, whereas the neighbor’s badly damaged mature trees lost large and small limbs which the wind in all its fury deposited in my back yard.
Because eons ago the Valley was at the bottom of a salt water sea, there is a salty layer a few feet below ground level. Our native Valley trees have adapted and ensured survival by keeping their roots near the earth’s surface and away from the salt but when trees grow large and top heavy, hurricane rains and winds saturate the soil and blow the tree right out of the ground!
(The mesquite tree so prevalent in South Texas is an exception. Not actually native to the Valley, it was imported from Spain centuries ago and sends down a long deep tap root system that is unaffected by the salt layer and it thrives during droughts.)
The amazing thing is what happens once a hurricane is past: It totally energizes our Valley citizens. They become maniacal about getting everything back in shape, cleaned up and all hurricane boards and shutters off windows and doors. After Dolly, my neighbors arrived and claimed their own tree trash and my back yard was immaculate without a wayward twig by noon the next day. Within a day or two the yards were clean and there were sizeable piles of storm litter stacked on the streets which the city promptly hauled away. We must have developed a long tradition of accommodation with nature.
Several years ago I was given a small tree by a friend in East Texas and he said I was welcome to have the beautiful little cherry laurel tree but that it probably would not thrive in the Valley. “But I have a green thumb”, I told him.
“No matter how green a thumb you have, you may plant the tree, but it probably will not thrive.”
I took the tree home, planted it, watched it thrive as it became a gorgeous tree and I named it Bob after our friend who gave it to me. (My trees all have names.) It was truly a beautifully shaped tree, and enhanced my yard for several years. Then I began to notice barely perceptible changes in it. I asked family members if my tree looked different. They weren’t sure.
A few months later it began to look sicker and sicker, I fertilized it, gave it extra water but in a short time it was obviously dying. And so it did. Our dear friend in East Texas was a Plant Pathologist and I should have known, he would know. For over 6 years I had that lovely tree in all its beauty until its roots apparently reached the salt level for which it had no adaptability. Interestingly, our friend was seriously ill during the time my tree was dying and at the time that I was arranging to have my Bob-tree cut down, we were notified of our dear friend Bob’s death.
