Limited suspension of physical presence requirement for notaries

Editor's Note: The information in this column is not intended as legal advice but to provide a general understanding of the law. Any readers with a legal problem, including those whose questions are addressed here, should consult an attorney for advice on their particular circumstances.
A couple of weeks ago, I wrote a column on the problem with notarizing estate planning documents and the Stay At Home Orders brought on by the COVID-19 pandamic. In fact, as I write this column, I just received notice Judge Danny Pierce has signed a Stay At Home Order for Walker County. This week, I wanted to update you on a new development.
As I mentioned then, I am a member of the Real Estate, Probate and Trust Section of the State Bar of Texas (REPTL). Over the past two weeks, REPTL has communicated with the Governor’s office about execution of estate planning documents during the health crisis. Governor Abbott has now issued an order temporarily allowing regular notaries to acknowledge certain documents by videoconference. Specifically, this order applies to:
• self-proving affidavits for Wills
• durable powers of attorney
• medical powers of attorney
• directives to physicians; and
• oaths of executors, administrators, and guardians.
The notary must take appropriate steps to verify the signer’s identity, as described in more detail in the linked press release; the signer must transmit a legible copy of the signed document to the notary by fax or electronic means; and the notary may then acknowledge the transmitted copy and transmit it back to the signer by fax or electronic means.
Please note that the order does not modify any physical presence requirements for a witness, only for a notary.
If you are in need of drafting or updating your estate planning documents, contact an attorney focused on estate planning to make arraignments to safely execute your documents.
Stay safe, enjoy your family, keep your faith in God and know we are going to get back to normal.
Sam A. Moak is an attorney with the Huntsville law firm of Moak & Moak, P.C. He is licensed to practice in all fields of law by the Supreme Court of Texas, is a Member of the State Bar College, and is a member of the Real Estate, Probate and Trust Law Section of the State Bar of Texas. www.moakandmoak.com.
