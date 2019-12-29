It has been an incredibly wonderful six months since I took the helm as the President and CEO of the Huntsville Walker County Chamber of Commerce.
During this last year, we have been blessed to have the leadership and commitment of our board of directors, volunteers, partners and staff. Our chamber board Chair, Trey Wharton, was the right leader to address the winds of change. He entered his term as Chair, as well as part time President and CEO, until my arrival on June 24th of this year. We have much to be proud of in our service to the business community and members we served in 2019.
Beyond keeping the foundation on solid ground, we accomplished the following items:
• Hired a search firm to assist with selection of our new Chamber President and CEO
• Attended countless meetings in the chamber president search, hiring and on boarding process,
• Created and executed a new Plan of Work to better serve our members
• Rebirth and commitment to our expo titled Discover Local-Community, Commerce and Cuisine
• Revised board meetings by applying a consent agenda which reduced meeting time by 70%
• Ensured financial accountability according to national standards
For the past 85 years, the Huntsville Walker County Chamber of Commerce has served the business community well. Thank you to our vice chairs, board members, committee chairs, committee members, ambassadors, volunteers, investors, partners and friends. You are the fabric that keeps us moving forward. You set up tables, write checks, show up before the Sun rises, stay after the Sun goes down, make calls, send emails and so much more. You do all this to lift up our community and ensure the economic landscape has a solid foundation.
