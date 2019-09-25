Life at the home

The subject of last week’s column was a remarkable resident at the Home who is 103 years old, this week’s topic will concern a resident who is 8 years old. Her name is “Goldie” and because she was born here it seemed fitting to name her after her birthplace, Golden Palms Retirement Community. Goldie is a white feral cat with golden spots so there were two reasons to call her Goldie.
Golden Palms is a six-story edifice in the shape of a U and the space within the U makes up a park-like area containing tall trees, winding sidewalks, statuary, manicured landscaping , benches and just beyond the walled perimeter, a swimming pool. It also contains a well- appointed cat house.
Goldie and a sibling were deposited in the park by their feral mother and they attracted little attention until an unleashed dog with the bad habit of dispatching cats killed the sibling and the mother cat which left Goldie abandoned to the mercy of the elements and to over a hundred concerned residents. Goldie’s life took an immediate turn for the better when resident cat-lovers took over her care. She was born feral and those instincts are persistent.
From somewhere there appeared a cat house containing appointments like soft bedding and a cushion for the top so her little paws would stay warm and not have to rest on that cold (or hot) plastic perch. Stainless steel bowls appeared for daily sustenance and are filled from a supply of food kept in our deli room. The small deli where the daily continental breakfast is served is solid windows and glass on the side facing the courtyard.
There are residents who go for a swim at around six in the morning (yeah, I said six) and when they exit through the deli door on their way to the pool, Goldie is lurking somewhere and as they make their way to the pool she follows about 10 feet behind, mincing along on her little cat feet, with her tail straight up in the air, the tip of which is moving gently to and fro. As they swim or exercise in the pool Goldie waits patiently at poolside, staring and motionless. When they emerge from the water, they offer her a few cat tidbits which she eats, then she scurries away. No lap sitting, purring or rubbing up against legs. Goldie is feral.
Meantime breakfasters wander in to the deli select their eggs, oatmeal or cereal and watch for Goldie. Soon she is sitting on the other side of the glass door, looking in, her mouth making meows we cannot hear. No one makes a move to indulge her meow for food. That would be overstepping the cat protocol around here. Soon her 7:30 care-giver appears and places food and fresh water in her bowls and after the caregiver rejoins the breakfasters, Goldie goes about eating hers. She eats and scurries off.
At about 6:30 each evening, caregiver number 3 arrives. Pushing her walker out the deli door she makes her way to a bench about 25 feet away. Goldie appears out of nowhere and follows at her preferred distance. Once seated all is still and quiet and cat treats are pulled from somewhere and placed on the bench and Goldie comes closer, jumps on the bench and enjoys the offering. Goldie allows the evening caregiver to pet her and to pull her lips back to check her teeth but it is done with no quick jerky movements.
As far as I know Goldie doesn’t lap sit or purr, if it happens at all it is fleeting in nature. To some, Goldie takes on human qualities: she likes, she feels, she prefers and she isn’t wasteful. When asked about that last quality it was explained that when she eats something like a baby bird or squirrel that fell from or left its nest prematurely I was told she “eats the entire thing, feet and all. No waste. AWWRRG.
Goldie is known to climb trees, leap unto the balcony roofs and walk along the ledges of the building and roof lines, a dangerous stroll if there ever was one. It is a precarious climb to get up and no one has seen her descend which should be even worse.
There is only one person here who can get Goldie into the pet carrier for a trip to the Vet. He is male and this is his only contribution to her well-being. When Goldie injured her leg and sustained a $500.00 Vet fee the residents paid the bill. It was kind of a “GoFundGoldie” exercise, actually. I am a cat lover but did not intend to let Goldie be something of interest to me. She is a feral cat, not my type, I prefer cats that purr and snuggle down on the couch beside me.
One morning on arrival at the deli, ( I go at 6:45 and not many munching and crunching at that hour). At the door Goldie was peering in, mouthing her silent meows and I leaned down heard myself say, “Good Morning, Little Darling”. She ducked out of sight!! I couldn’t believe those words slipped out of my mouth and had no intention of saying them. So like everyone else, I guess Goldie is a part of my life too. But then, If she was not, there would be no desire to make her a subject of a column, now would it?
Marge Flados is a resident of Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
