Life after lockdown

Lockdown is now history, but its effects linger on. There are not only routine logistical effects, there are personal ones as well. Masks still must cover faces in some areas such as doctors’ and dentists’ offices and there is not a magazine to be found in any public office in this entire county. Will there ever be again? Once a garrulous and outgoing person, I now find it easy to remain in my hidey-hole snuggled up to my computer, a book or Netflix and I don’t even approve of behavior like that.
After we were all vaccinated here in “the home”, I assumed the masks would be gone forever and I would see smiles once again, but that was not to be. Many have bonded with their masks and may wear them from now on. I will never understand it. Masks create problems: the elastic ear strings get tangled in one’s hearing aids and are known to fling them half way across the room. So you cannot hear. They snag on the ear piece and pull the glasses off one side of your face. So you cannot see. They catch on your earrings and a good yank does one’s ear lobes no favor. They disturb the hair that coves your ears and pull one’s ears outward and make you look like Dopey, one of the seven dwarfs. Breathing in the CO2 one has just exhaled cannot be a good thing. Who wants to breathe one’s own exhaust, I ask.
I have quit wearing my mask. I carry it always but put it on only when asked to do so. And surprisingly I am no longer asked. I personally think wearing a mask around people who are all vaccinated seems a bit coo coo so I put my foot down: No mask, unless asked.
Frankly, I think there have been personality changes and surely there are others who are discovering these things about themselves. Not sure these changes are for the better, either. I have begun writing frequent letters to the editor of our local newspaper, I wear workout clothes all day, I eat peanut butter for lunch (no bread) and sometimes my bed is not made until two in the afternoon. Worst of all I sometimes sit on my balcony and watch the cloud formations in the sky for long periods of time. I keep making lists of what I hope to do each day but don’t give a fig if anything gets checked off or not. Having been a serious list maker my entire adult life, this is a serious deviation and it is the Covid that did it, for sure.
Making lists is really “Management by Objective”, something I practiced during my professional life and it sounds better than “making lists” but even giving it a professional twist does not jog me out of my Covid hangover. I have tried getting a new hair-do, physical therapy and watching serials on Netflix. Nothing works.
The few things left for me to do are to buy a new car, get a boyfriend or take a cruise around the world. Frankly I lack the energy to do any of those three things. Since I sold my car, being transported by our valet service is very nice and cheaper, regarding the boyfriend the field is limited within my age bracket and boyfriends require energy and sparkle and I am short of both. And the cruise? Been there done that and I would hate to break a bone in someplace like Nepal.
I am hoping I am not alone facing these changes in my life after lockdown and I probably should just hush up about it and assume “this too shall pass”. But it better hurry up! I have a book in the pipeline and I am fading fast.
Marge Flados is a resident of Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
