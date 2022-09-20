I suspect that many politicians desire to eliminate the first amendment from our sacred constitution. For most Americans, the first amendment is the single most important of the constitution. I understand that the framers of our constitution placed it as number one intentionally. I further understand that the second amendment was not designed to protect our shores from invaders. I strongly believe it was placed there to allow us to be able to protect our first amendment rights and other freedoms from those who wish to take these from us. There were other reasons the second amendment was added to our constitution, but protecting our rights and freedoms is without a doubt most important.
Guns are used constantly to kill people, from one person to multiple people. Some killings are valid, but a large majority are maliciously perpetrated. These killings are difficult to impossible to eliminate. As bad as it sounds, I personally see these atrocities as an acceptable risk in order to protect our freedoms. Without the second amendment I firmly believe that we will rapidly lose our freedoms. I urge my fellow Americans to do all they can to protect these freedoms from the elite that wish to deprive us of them.
Gerry Etheredge, Huntsville, Texas
