I was surprised that the Walker County Historical Commission decided to place a second historical marker at the site of Henderson Yoakum’s country home seven or more miles from Huntsville which would have been accessed via muddy trails in the 1850’s. There was already a granite marker that was erected on the site for the Centennial in 1936.
Yoakum was an attorney who moved to Huntsville on October 6, 1845 to practice law and didn’t move to “Sheperd’s Valley”, his country place, until July of 1853. Yoakum only lived in the country for a little over three years as he died on November 30, 1856 in Houston.
Some years ago I conducted research to determine where Yoakum had to have lived during the eight years between 1845 and 1853 and discovered that he had purchased Block 32 in the city of Huntsville from George Washington Rogers for $200, no doubt informally in 1845 and then later registered in the county courthouse on October 31, 1846.
Texas hadn’t become a state until December 29, 1845 and Walker County wasn’t created from a part of Montgomery County until 1846.
When we purchased the Josey/King mansion several years ago, we discovered Henderson Yoakum’s cistern under the house that had been cantilevered over the cistern which we hope to excavate in the future.
The current house, which is now The Museum of Texas Art was built after the Yoakum home site lot was purchased on April 16, 1894 by a member of the Josey family. The Yoakum home had apparently been demolished some time after Yoakum’s death in 1856, probably in the 1870’s when the Yoakum estate was being liquidated.
After that research and discovery of the cistern I had hoped that the historical commission would have placed a marker on the site of Yoakum’s Huntsville home where he lived for several years before moving to the country rather than a second marker on Four Notch Road.
Historical markers bring tourists to town where they eat, gas up, spend the night, visit our many museums and shop so I would hope that HOT funds would be dedicated to mark the many historical structures and sites that are largely unknown even to local citizens.
Reading the inventory of Yoakum’s will yesterday in the basement of the Walker County Courthouse I discovered that Henderson Yoakum had owned 16 slaves valued at over $10,000!
