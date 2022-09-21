On Tuesday, September 20th, the Huntsville City Council held a meeting where some Huntsville citizens spoke in favor of LGBTQ representation in books at the city library, yet others spoke out against it.
I write as a queer Huntsville resident, and I add to the conversation that LGBTQ books saved my life.
I grew up in a rural North Dakota town, much smaller than Huntsville. I was raised among people who loudly proclaimed that anything other than heterosexuality was strictly, inherently wrong. When I became seriously ill at the age of 12, the town minister told me my illness was god was punishing me for being attracted to people of multiple genders. I took this to heart and, by the age of 21, had attempted suicide multiple times because I was taught to hate myself.
I am alive today because in my 20s, a friend shared a stack of LGBTQ books with me, books where people like myself weren’t depicted as evil or terrible or lacking. Books that depicted people like myself as people. These books were a great comfort, and I was able to begin to find some semblance of peace with myself.
I believe it’s important for young people to have access to books of all kinds: not because I want to convert any straight kids to be LGBTQ (and reading books doesn’t change your sexuality, anyway), but because I want other LGBTQ kids to know they aren’t alone. I want them to be at peace with themselves. I want them to survive.
Dr. Ada Hubrig, Huntsville, Texas
