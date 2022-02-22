I love Huntsville TX. The small town feel, the forest with hundreds of miles of hiking trails, the beauty of the State park, home of the ever growing and influential Sam Houston State University, and a growing business community that is providing many new and unique opportunities. However what makes Huntsville most unique is its people.
There is a built in responsibility of the citizens that this is home and we must serve and protect home. I guess that is why when so many people move to Huntsville they never leave. To make a community a community it take servants. It takes people who know that the whole is greater than the sum of the parts. It takes people that know there is no greater love than that of sacrificial service. It takes people who know that it is far greater to give than to receive. Many people live to take but there are a few that live to give.
The Loosier family is a family that lives to give. Shane Loosier, an Army Veteran, currently serves as a Walker County constable. Two of their three sons serve in the Air Force. They as a family are involved in too many local organizations to name and they consistently serve their church. Madelene Loosier is currently seeking to continue that line of servitude by running for district clerk for Walker County. Her loyalty to the community, her faith, and her dedication make her a great candidate.
I am proud to have known this family for many years, and I am proud to be their pastor. Communities survive and thrive when we understand the value of giving back. This family not only believes this mandate, they live it.
Dr. Jason Bay
