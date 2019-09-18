R. Emmett Tyrrell should get the recognition he deserves – his article of September 5 was over the top in promoting more hatred and division in our country. He had great fun attempting to denigrate and ridicule former Vice President Joe Biden. Biden may have combined some of the activities of our servicemen in Iraq and Afghanistan that he was privy to during about 30 trips over there. But, as Tyrrell knows, he was talking about the courage and sacrifice of our troops after “9-11.” As David Brooks of PBS said, Biden is not mendacious, not irresponsible...and...also not delusional as you said.
Have you ever asked yourself how well you would do, standing for long periods, fielding questions from a crowd? Remember, you would have no notes, no preps, and no idea what questions would be asked.
Biden keeps his cool, keeps his sense of humor, and is not self-aggrandizing.
Then, using your hero’s ridiculous nick names, you continue to attack our U. S. Senators. What fun. Senator Warren only applied for one job: her first. After that she was asked to come to each University because of her work. Harvard Law School professor, Charles Fried, who served as Solicitor General under President Reagan and was part of the committee that put Warren in a tenured position in Harvard Law school, said her ethnicity never came up. Imagine that.
Senator “Crazy” Bernie Sanders has a higher level of correct statements than you do.
And: “Beto”? That was the nickname that his grandmother gave him. Little did she know that a little name like that could cause so much analyzing and judging.
Then, you say, we can get back to President Trump. If you like Vanity, Vulgarity, Vindictiveness, with a total lack of Veracity, then he’s your man. However, I warn you, criticism and cynicism will have a negative affect on your writing talent.
