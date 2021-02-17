Texas is blessed with the largest supply of clean natural gas anywhere, and yet our green overlords do not want us to use it. They prefer desecrating the landscape with giant wind turbines to provide 25% of our electricity in Texas.
During cold weather, these turbines freeze up and so we have millions of Texans without power in exceedingly dangerous conditions. The turbines are made in communist China. They are frightfully expensive to purchase and to maintain because they continually break down.
They do not work if the weather is too cold or if the wind is not blowing. In addition, they kill thousands of birds.
Wind may be "renewable" energy, but it is certainly not reliable energy and it is certainly not inexpensive energy. This storm has given us a preview of what to expect if the Green New Deal goes forward. Let's get Texas off the windmill treadmill and go back to plentiful, reliable, clean, inexpensive Texas natural gas.
