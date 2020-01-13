Recently Col. Oliver North was on TV criticizing the Iranian government's use of surface to surface missiles that recently brought down an airplane and tragically killed numerous civilian Ukrainian passengers.
This is the same man who is a tried and convicted felon who illegally sold the Iranian government surface to surface missiles when he worked in the White House during the Reagan administration.
I vividly remember his angry, arrogant and defiant testimony to congress when his illegal activities and sales to Iran were exposed. Either North is suffering from dementia and has conveniently forgotten his own personal history or his political ranting is a monumental paradigm of disgusting political hypocritical hubris.
I can't help but wonder whether the missile that killed so many Ukrainians have be one of those that North sold the Iranians years ago and has been in Iran's armament stock pile?
