As I sit in the audience at the school board meetings, I am reminded about the diligent effort put forth by every member of our Huntsville Independent School District staff, administration and educators.
If your child goes to HISD you have been touched by the care and concern of these individuals. Always with a smiling face and willingness to work extra hours, they are improving our students’ lives one day at a time.
Many of them were recently recognized at the HISD Board of Trustees meeting.
The educator of the month is Mr. Tom Farr, English teacher at Huntsville High School. He is a huge Star Wars fan and truly loves his career. He is constantly looking for innovative ways to better educate his students.
I’m proud to say that my daughter had the privilege of being in Mr. Farr’s class last year and now serves on the Huntsville High School student council because of his encouragement. Also, because he is such a “cool” teacher.
HISD employees of the month included Patty Nunley who once purchased stuffed animals for an entire grade of students at Stewart Elementary out of the kindness of her heart.
Maria Rosales also received the honor. She has worked at HISD for 19 years and currently runs the cafeteria at Huntsville Elementary School. She always has a welcoming smile on her face.
Victor Garza joined HISD 25 years ago and works everyday to keep the buses in working order. He even spends time on his weekends to fuel up the buses before Monday morning. When I heard that I thought, “wow, that is a big job filling up over 35 school buses”.
Stephanie Mills serves our students as an instructional assistant for the life skills program at Huntsville High School. This is a program that provides opportunity to students who normally wouldn’t have it. She believes in teamwork, which is one of the core principles that is allowing such drastic improvement at HISD.
While we were at the meeting, the Huntsville High School Military Marching Band was participating in the UIL competition and receiving straight “1”s.
Please join me today in being “Hornet Proud”!
