The Vietnam Wall, recently constructed and dedicated at the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum of Texas, represents the fact that, “All Military Service is Equal; Only in Death.” This is an unfortunate fact, but true.
Things should not be this way for those persons who put on their respective military uniforms and swore an oath to this nation; the same oath to the same nation.
Military service is divided into different branches, organizational assignments and ranks of responsibilities. The equal aspect of this service is prominently displayed on this wall which means that they have come to the same place; death in service to this nation while serving in Vietnam. Their military branch, their assignment nor their military rank made any difference. They all ended up on the same Wall.
Veterans tend to carry with them, those lessons learned in life as well as those lessons learned while serving in the military. As a veteran who served as an Army Officer Aviator in Vietnam and who’s family and close friends served in every major war, starting in World War I until today, I can tell you that all military service men and women are not treated equally. The real unfortunate fact is that the same environment of inequality that existed in the military is carried into their status of Military Veteran.
Recognizing this inherent fact, when we were involved in the establishment of a Veterans Ministry in a major church in Houston, there were some critical ground rules developed:
1. There would be no single leader but the ministry would be controlled by a Leadership Team, meaning that everyone was welcomed and appreciated and governed by consensus. This was paramount to insure that all military service was recognized as being as important, no matter the veterans rank, length of service or whether they served in combat or did not serve in combat. This ended up being the greatest asset of the ministry, even though it was a challenge some veterans egos.
2. The ministry was founded on the principle, “Veterans Helping Veterans.” This encouraged all Veterans to participate and bring their talents and experiences to the table to help each other.
3. All meetings are held in an atmosphere of respect for each other.
The H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum of Texas in Huntsville doesn’t have a good track record for respect and appreciation for diversity.
When the museum was struggling to start in the strip center on Highway 30, Black Veterans and non Veterans worked to raise the money that was badly needed at that time. Eventually, the group’s leadership ended up in the control of persons who had no interest nor sensitivity for diversity in the development and management of the museum, so most Black Veterans didn’t feel welcomed.
There were questions as to why very few Black Veterans participated in the development and operation of the Veterans Museum; this answered the question.
The situation that exist today is no better. It appears as though certain groups are given priority in the functions that occur at the museum. An example is the authority given to the motorcycle groups, to have special privileges over all other Veterans without regard for the Veterans physical conditions or needs.
At the Muster Festival, the entire parking areas adjacent to the museum building was blocked off to all Veterans Vehicles, with exception for the motorcycles and a very few others. Nearly all of the handicap parking spots were vacant.
Apparently, some of the motorcycle Veterans were being used at the Vietnam Wall Dedication and the Muster Festival as cops. This would have been fine if they had displayed a professional attitude, but this was not the case.
Maybe this writer is being unrealistic to feel that all persons who served this nation in military service should be valued and treated with respect. They should be appreciated regardless of who they are, when they served, if they served in combat or not or at what military rank they were able to achieve.
One thing is clear, as described in a song by the late and great, James Brown, “I am prepared to die on my feet rather than to live on my knees.”
Dr. Richard K. Watkins, Ed, D, Native of Huntsville, Texas, Vietnam Combat Officer Aviator Veteran, a retired Texas Prison Senior Warden and co-owner of Watkins Consulting.
