I remember back in the early days of the renovated Old Town Theatre, I took a private tour with a board member, and he led me off to the side to show me they had preserved the Colored Entrance for the sake of memory. I was haunted and contemplative. I was left unsure how I felt.
A number of years later, that theatre was filled to the brim with a Fraternity production of The Wiz. Black faces all around. And I stared at that door, thinking how far we’d come.
As I reflect back, and absorb the community conversation going viral on the Confederate Monument, I am compelled to ask, and I think all fair-minded people should join me in asking elected officials, civic leaders, community organizations, business owners and leaders:
1. Do you pledge allegiance to the American Flag, or do you bow to the discredited and defeated Confederacy? If this is heritage, we ask all those that support it, to publicly display it in your businesses, so we can know where you stand.
2. Is the Confederacy better for business than Black dollars spent in this economy? Think of all the athletics, churches, barber shops, salons, restaurants, prison guards, 7,000 Black college students, roughly 16,000 Black residents, and we won’t get started on tourism from Trail Rides, Step Shows, Crawfish Boils, Zydeco Dances, Family Reunions, Church Anniversaries, Scholarship Banquets, Benefit Programs, Concerts, and Meetups that African-Americans add to this economy in taxing and spending. But let’s do a little math. Of 16,000 locals, let’s assume 15% (2400) are children, leaving 13,600 adults, and let’s assume that every adult spends at least $700 and every child $200 per month locally ($120,000,000 annually). Let’s also assume that over 9 months Black College students spend locally $300 per month ($18,900,000 annually). That’s a grand total of almost $140,000,000 in Black dollars spent locally, based on a Conservative spending model. Does the Confederacy command that much strength in this local economy?
3. If this is about history and heritage, why didn’t the Courthouse preserve their Colored fountains and signage, or bring it back if it’s so polite? This conversation is being treated as if there is dignity on both sides. One side of this community boasted publicly about the worth of their ancestors’ fight. The other side of this community always knew the truth: some people never gave up treasonous Confederate betrayals out of their hearts or loyalties.
You can’t love this country and the Confederacy. The latter was a perversion of our America. The Confederacy was the defiler of Black families, and the deceiver of poor Whites that they convinced to fight against their brothers, their fellow Americans, to uphold the economic advantage of a few rich slave-holding aristocrats. If in 2020 saying that there is only room for one flag in our public spaces is up for question or debate, it is both damnable and worthy of contempt.
As we approach Independence Day, I ask that people who actually love this Country, and aren’t ashamed to tell it: speak up on this! Your silence suggests you approve. Prove us wrong! For the love of country, tell Judge Pierce and Walker County Commissioners, pull this monument down!
