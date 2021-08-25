I am a proud Bearkat faculty member and an equally proud member of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church here in Huntsville. The start of the fall semester at SHSU is my favorite time of year. As we do each year for move-in weekend, the Episcopal Student Center at SHSU fired up the grill and opened our doors to excited freshmen and tired parents.
This year, we proudly flew an LGBTQ+ Pride flag and a Black Lives Matter flag from our front porch. Considering the deep social unrest and sometimes violent conflicts in our country over the past 18 months, we wanted to provide a visible symbol of welcome and inclusion to students and families who are members and allies of the LGBTQ+ and BLM communities.
Four nights later, video surveillance footage from a nearby building showed a car pulling into the middle of the street with headlights flashing around 1:00 a.m. An unidentified person exited the car, trespassed onto the Episcopal Student Center property, stole the flags, and vandalized the flag poles. With this visible, brazen act, we were reminded that some members of our community feel emboldened to engage in acts of hatred and exclusion. Our student members were deeply hurt. I was deeply offended.
As we move into the school year, I ask that we collectively and intentionally engage in acts of kindness and welcome toward all members of our community. It is time to behave with decency and thoughtfulness once again. We are all members of this community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.