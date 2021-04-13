As a community an important crossroads lies before us.
This May, Huntsville will send a message about whether we are a community worth investing in. Our children and students, teachers and staff, coaches and administrators will feel the value we place on them in our community by how we vote.
Can the taxpayer commit to giving our schools what they so desperately need at the price of one fast food meal a month? Can the busy citizen set aside a portion of time to vote in a May election?
The outcomes of this election will shape the future of our community as a whole and impact each individual child in Huntsville.
One meal, one hour, has the potential to bring in millions of dollars in building renovations and expansions, and an incalculable impact on the success of our students and educators. The choice is ours.
The HISD Bond Proposals are not guaranteed to pass. It has been 23 years since we voted to approve school bonds. Every voter is needed to ensure their passage this time.
Each individual vote collectively grants hope and a purposeful plan forward for our school district or halts years of careful planning. Supporting the schools, supports our town. Improving the school district improves us. Take the time to cast your vote. Your voice is needed to put Huntsville on the road to creating an educational environment that we can all be proud of.
—
William “Bill” Green is a former mayor for the city of Huntsville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.