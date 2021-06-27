I find it hard to believe that the duly elected governor of the great state of Texas would take $250 million of our (yours and mine) tax dollars and spend it on a wall at the U.S. border and send our DPS officers to patrol that border, rather than patrolling the roads and highways of the state and protecting the citizens of Texas. All just to curry the favor of the likes of Donald J Trump.
The tax dollars of Texas should be being spent on the citizens of Texas doing things like improving our schools, improving support for our state parks, improving our roads, improving health care for all of us.
It is the job of the federal government to secure the borders.
If you want to know who is responsible for crime in Texas look no further than the police blotter in this very newspaper, notice the sur names. You will find that the majority are definitely not Hispanic.
This governor should not be re-elected nor should anyone associated with his administration.
