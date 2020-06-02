Chain of command of elected officials in Minneapolis and Minnesota or their appointed officials:
1. Mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Grey Trending, Democratic, elected by the people of Minneapolis. Mayor Trending swore an oath to protect the citizens and property of Minneapolis, he has done neither.
2. Minneapolis Chief of Police Medaria Arradondo was appointed by and responsible to the Democratic Mayor Jacob Trending. If Officer Derek Chauvin had a history of complaints about excessive force, as reported, why hadn’t the Minneapolis police department already taken action against this officer? He swore an oath to protect the citizens of Minneapolis and their property. He has done neither.
3. Hennepin County Attorney, Mike Freeman, Democratic, elected by the people of Hennepin County, which includes the city of Minneapolis. He has filed 3rd Degree Murder and manslaughter charges against Derek Chauvin. The family of Floyd and others are upset at these charges, as they want 1st. degree murder charges brought against Officer Chauvin.
4. Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz, Democratic , elected by the citizens of Minnesota. He is responsible to see that the civil rights of the citizens of his state are not infringed upon. He also has sworn an oath to protect the citizens and their property and he has done neither.
So here is what we know, all responsible parties in the death of George Floyd were Democratic officials elected by the citizens of Minneapolis or appointees made by these officials.
I have watched on television the rioting and destruction of businesses in Minneapolis and demonstrations in front of the White House, however I have seen no demonstrations or rioting in front of City Hall in Minneapolis, nor the main police station, nor the Mayor’s residence nor the residence of the Chief of Police of Minneapolis.
The demonstrators and rioters have ignored the very people who they elected, and who are directly responsible for both the death of George Floyd and the destruction of private businesses that have been looted or burned to the ground, these elected officials who swore to protect the citizens and their property have done neither.
When will they be held responsible?
