When is the county judge making mandatory to wear masks in stores?
I go to pick up at the curb and see all ages of people going in and out with no masks. Very few are wearing the mask. That is why there is such an increase of COVID-19.
I guess some people don't care if they get sick or infect others. Wake up people or more going to die in Walker County. I wear mine all the time and only go to town to get food at curbside.
If we don't start following CDC guidelines we may have to do it all over again and close the economy. Wake up people and do the right thing. We have to get used to wearing a mask for a long time, until a vaccine is found and given to the people. Masks and social distance is the only way to protect people.
