Regarding the article, "Community doesn't want prisoners at HMH," which appeared in the Item last Thursday, let me just say that Huntsville and the surrounding area very much needs the Huntsville Memorial Hospital (HMH).
I am disappointed that some would suggest that HMH forego the contract with the prison system to provide care for its prisoners which provides HMH with $10 million in cash receipts at a time when HMH is scratching and clawing to stay afloat after recently coming out of Chapter 11 Bankruptcy filing. You would think that we should be looking for more revenue, instead of suggesting ways to reduce it.
I have had the opportunity to work as a volunteer at HMH for the past 7 years. On a weekly basis, I have observed the way that the administration, the staff of the hospital and the prison guards and supervisors handle the prisoners. The prisoners, for the greater majority of the time are completely separated from the general public, not only in the "prisoners' wing" when they are admitted, but also in the emergency room, where they have their own area,when they require emergency care. They are not only separated from the general public, but the prisoners are constantly under the watchful eye of a very well trained, very professional guard staff who are more than attentive to each and every prisoner. To my knowledge, there have been no major incidents involving prisoners at HMH since the prison contract was accepted.
I applaud the current administration and the District Board for successfully bringing the hospital out of bankruptcy, but the job is not done. I ask that the board work to continue to improve revenue rather than cut it because of any unattractive appearance that the prisoner care may provide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.