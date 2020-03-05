As a resident of Walker County who receives medical services through the Walker County Indigent Care program, I am most interested in the recent restructuring of the hospital corporation.
As many other members of the program can no doubt attest to, patients have lost multiple local providers in the last 24 months. The rumors alleging lack of payment being passed around. Personally I had been in a pain management program for over a decade.
I was told, with no advanced warning, by my physician that his practice was no longer a member of the program. Without another local pain management physician, and with the HMH clinic's regulations, I have been without a physician's care for over 18 months now. I am very interested in what changes will be made, and future providers added, to the Indigent Care program.
While I am grateful for the free medical care I receive through the program, being left without services is a frustrating if not possibly dangerous, position to be put in.
