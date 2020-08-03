COVID-19 cases have been rising locally, and SHSU should not proceed with their plans to require instructors and students to meet physically in the classroom.
Many public schools have recently mandated a remote start for all students. This will leave many instructors struggling to teach on campus while they have young children at home. Meanwhile, faculty with underlying medical conditions that place them at higher risk of COVID have been told that “being at risk” is not enough to warrant remote teaching accommodations. We are pressing instructors to ignore family and health concerns to meet physically, although the university has already admitted that it will not be possible to follow CDC distancing guidelines.
There’s a sense that a physical classroom is the only means to interactive instruction, but it isn’t true. Classes have been in remote format since March, gathering students live and “face to face” on virtual platforms like Zoom. While students might have found spring classes lacking in their abrupt shift, fall classes have been designed remotely from the start with better results to follow.
Some students have inconsistent access to technology for remote classes, but a class which is only one-third in person will not correct that problem. SHSU should invest in lending laptops and hotspots to students, and/or preparing access to larger computer labs that can support social distancing and sanitizing protocols.
Crowding back into the classroom will likely lead to more cases, which will spread into the community and endanger us all.
