Universal expanded background checks on the sale of guns is a fancy term for requiring all private gun transfers (including loans and storage) to be recorded by a city or state government.
Mass public shootings have increased by 124% in states that have adopted “universal background checks.” Murders are 49% higher and robberies are 75% higher in states with “universal background checks.”
Economist, criminologists and other public officials have yet to find how any background checks have done anything to reduce violent crime. Why do people (gun) control advocates constantly insist that the failure of people (gun) control laws can only be corrected by more people (gun) control laws?
Because people (gun) control advocates long term goal is the total elimination of civil gun ownership. Republican politicians who support “universal” or “expanded” or “improved” background checks in order to show they are “doing something” are risking defeat in the next election.
People who support people (gun) control are automatically going to vote Democrat.
For every vote a Republican gets for a “common sense” people (gun) control vote, they will lose at least ten votes by upset gun owners who will vote Libertarian or not vote at all.
Whatever reason the Republican ran for office; tax cuts, less regulation for banks and businesses, a strong, profitable oil and gas industry, electing conservative, pro-business judge to the judiciary, he or she will not be able to accomplish that unless they get re-elected.
I’m talking to you Dan Patrick!
Republicans need to publicly acknowledge that people (gun) control laws impact only law-abiding citizens and have no effect whatsoever on criminals.
