The willingness of LS&S to accept a contract and its commitment to respecting “community standards” is appalling to those of us who believe public libraries should serve the whole community, not just the powers that be. Make no mistake, the whole notion of “community standards” is a euphemism for establishing a censorship board for the purpose of excluding service to a portion of our community that happens to be unpopular with some of the more conservative elements of the community.
Below is the text of my statement to the Huntsville City Council regarding the privatization of our library:
Thank you for the opportunity to address you regarding this important issue.
I’ll cut to the chase. This move to contract out our public library is about one thing and one thing only. Our library had the audacity to recognize that LGBTQ people exist and are a part of our community. This business of contracting out was never a serious issue prior to that rather innocuous display.
My position is this: LGBTQ people are a part of our community and deserve to be recognized as such. That said, any contractor that would accept a contract under these circumstances lacks the moral/ethical foundation and commitment to serve the whole community to run this or any other public library.
I will not be shy about making my position known to anyone who’ll listen.
Robert Meyer,
Huntsville, TX
