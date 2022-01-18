Historically, the United States has held those persons, who have served this nation in military service, in extremely high esteem. Unfortunately, recent actions taken by local, state and national governments, as well as some businesses , have shown a disregard for the respect and appreciation for Veterans that previously existed.
Local examples of this lack of appreciation and respect for military service include businesses like the H-E-B store, that has designated the smallest single parking spot on their massive parking lot, for a veteran to park. An additional example, is the Home Depot store, which has for many years, offered veterans in store discounts simply by having the veteran present a form of identification that shows that person to be a veteran. Effective January 31, 2022, the veteran will ONLY be able to take advantage of that veteran’s discount when they go online and try to traverse through an extremely complicated process, that this writer tried for over an hour with no success. According to the local Home Depot store manager, they have no ability to assist the veteran in that process. There was no process to allow the veteran to speak to anyone at the cooperate level.
The good thing is that there are numerous companies that simply and freely offers veterans special accommodations. A good example is BJ’s in the Woodlands who provide two large reserved parking spaces in front and up close, for veterans who earned the Purple Heart, in addition to the ten percent discount on all purchases.
There are too many businesses to name in this article, but there are numerous companies who still show veterans how much they respect and appreciate their military service.
On the other hand, there are recent examples where state and federal governments have taken away benefits that have been granted to disabled veterans, who have been injured or wounded during the course of their military service to this nation.
A prime example has been reported in the January 11, 2022, Huntsville Item. It was reported on page 3A ; “ NEW LAW CHANGES DISABLED VETERAN PARKING, AUSTIN— Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, a new state law changes the requirements for Texans with disabled veteran license plates who wish to park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities. Senate Bill 792 requires anyone parking in a disabled parking space must have a license plate or a disabled parking placard that features the International Symbol of Access (ASA). Disabled veteran license plates do not feature the ISA.”
The original effort that made it possible for Disabled Veterans to park in designated Handicapped parking spots was made possible by the efforts of a Huntsville, Texas veteran. This veteran took his initiative to Austin and the Texas State Legislature with success.
At the federal level, in recent days, the United States Supreme Court has ruled that certain earned disabled veterans benefits will be reduced. This decision was made by the highest federal court in America that was stacked with judges appointed by a draft dodging president, that has been supported by so many veterans.
This writer has experienced the best and the worst in this county as a veteran who has served in combat and shed blood for an ungrateful nation who refused his earned benefits for over 30 calendar years. These experiences encouraged my wife and myself to help establish a veterans ministry at a large church in Houston which allowed "veterans to help veterans.” Through this ministry, many veterans and veterans' families have received assistance in obtaining the benefits the veterans earned through their military service.
Dr. Richard K. Watkins is a native of Huntsville ,Texas who served in Vietnam as a Combat Helicopter Pilot and is a retired Texas Prison Senior Warden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.