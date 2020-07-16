I support the confederate monument on the square. It is a historical monument and should be recognized as such.
My ancestors came to Walker County in the early 1800s and some of my relatives contributed to the cost of the monument. What has been overlooked is that most of the individuals listed on the monument came back to Walker County after the civil war raised their families, became responsible citizens, contributed to the culture and history of our county, state and Sam Houston University, both financially and by their service.
I believe this monument honors them for their entire life and service.
