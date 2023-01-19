I was really challenged to read Mayor Andy Brauninger’s letter in the Tuesday, Jan. 17 Huntsville Item. He appeared to speak for all of the city council members and was speaking on their behalf. I questioned this assumption because I can not recall a time when all of the city council members agreed on all issues.
I have always recognized that,” If something is not broken, don”t fix it.” This is the case with the city library.
It has been my personal experience that the library staff has always been professional and accommodating . They have worked with children and adults to assist them in their library needs.
So, I do not believe that a library management group, from outside of the community , will be able to provide services any better than the services that were already being provided.
I do believe that the closure of the library and the removal of certain materials was precipitated by complaints of a few people , considered to be in power, who were offended by certain materials. How can the library be enhanced and expanded when materials are being selectively removed ?
The idea that this power can rest in the hands of a few people, without community input, is frightening.
We can see what is happening on a national level with the efforts to change actual history with the so called, “Critical Race Theory.”
So much of history is not pleasant but it is history. Some of today’s reality can be unpleasant for people with closed minds , a lack of sensitivity for others and personal insecurities.
The mayor stated that ,” To listen to some of the comments being made about this change are hurtful and uninformed.” I doubt this but if it were true, it didn’t have to be this way, only if he and the city manager had involved the community in the process prior to them making the final decision.
Again, the mayor stated,” We on the city council always welcome your comments and input.” Wrong! A classic example is the process that he and the city manger used to select a new police chief. This writer has direct knowledge that written requests were made from a significant numbers of community leaders asking the mayor and city manager to do a nation wide search for applicants for that most critical position. It was also requested that a diverse group of community members be involved in the selection process. None of this happened.
As another letter writer stated in the same issue of the Huntsville Item,” The evidence is overwhelming.”
Richard Watkins
Huntsville, Texas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.