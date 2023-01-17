I really can’t find fault with anything in that editorial and I fully support the effort to recall the mayor and council for what, in my opinion, is the seriously corrupt practice of making important decisions behind closed doors and then using the forum of the council meeting to give their decisions the facade of legitimacy. As I said, I support the recall effort, but would like to see the city spared the agony of a recall election. The evidence of corrupt practice is, in my opinion, so overwhelming in this case that the mayor and the council members that voted with him should immediately resign, because it’s the right thing to do.
Robert Meyer
Huntsville, Texas
