Our Huntsville Public Library’s display of gay children’s books was rightfully shut down by the city council. The books talked about topics that are poison to our children. Books titles like, My two dads or my two moms, with pictures that would lure a child to them were part of it. Also they were depicting same sex couples kissing and talking about sex between the two of them We need to stand behind our Mayor and the council members that are taking heat by trying to do the right thing. It does not matter your race, if you are rich or poor, if you are a white collar or blue collar worker our children need our protection. Totalitarian minds are demanding that our basic principals be ignored and replaced by principals that defy the morals that we as parents try to teach our children. Some SHSU professors are spearheading the attacks by supporting this display. Parents who raise their children to be respectful of others, stand for the flag and kneel at the cross should think twice before sending their children to be taught by professors who defy the majority of OUR town (our home) in support of this display of pornography. The Washington Posts tells of a mother who was against these type of books until she read how many gay children were depressed and as a result many either ruined their life or took it. She and a few others changed their minds and let the tide of confusing porn- filled, immoral and illogical books flow into their city. Why should we risk our children becoming confused about life as a result of these types of displays? One gay individual stated, we are not going back in the closet. What closet? Those books were already on the shelves. The parents and grandparents of our children need to get out of their closet and get involved by backing those trying to do the job that we voted them into. This defies who God made our children to be. Jesus set the example in His rule book for mankind. The Bible’s “rules for life”” use to hang on courthouse walls. Even if you don’t see them as Gods commandments, the rules were valid for man to follow. The basic rules have been distorted by professors in other schools to the point of riots and vandalism. Students listen to false truths from professors given the Power to Teach. Even an employee of Huntsville ISD stated that they would like to see this display in all school libraries. Texas as a whole is known to be faithful, straightforward, respectful, honest, patriotic and steadfast. Let’s keep Huntsville, Texas a place where we are (to quote a friend) proud to live.
Terry Vogler
Huntsville, Texas
Commented
